Airstrike in Syria's Idlib province kills 22 Turkish soldiers

SBS Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
An airstrike in Syria's Idlib province on Friday has killed 22 Turkish soldiers according to Turkish officials, prompting an emergency security meeting in Ankara.
News video: Syria's Idlib sees ghost towns as hundreds of thousands flee

Syria's Idlib sees ghost towns as hundreds of thousands flee 02:43

 At least one million are leaving the embattled province as hundreds of thousands are stranded on border with Turkey.

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe [Video]Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe...

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle Times

Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
PRAVDA Also reported by •France 24Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesWorldNews

CirdecKing

CirdecKing RT @miladvisor: 29 Turkish soldiers killed, 36 wounded in airstrike in #Idlib Province. #Syria 11 seconds ago

OccupySchagen

Occupy Schagen Live Updates: 33 Turkish Troops Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib: https://t.co/5QqUWAVyDl via @SputnikInt 3 minutes ago

OmarZGamer2

Omar_Z_Gamer RT @Conflicts: BREAKING: Number soldiers killed in Assad regime airstrike in Syria's Idlib has increased to 22, governor of Turkey's southe… 4 minutes ago

yoochunsmelody

#getyoochunoutofhiscave RT @anadoluagency: Defense Minister Akar went to border between Turkey and Syria following a security meeting convened by Turkey’s presiden… 8 minutes ago

13patrickfields

patrick fields Live Updates: 33 Turkish Troops Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib: https://t.co/f8yAlgX3Ru via @SputnikInt 10 minutes ago

SaidMelik

SaidMelik RT @anadoluagency: 29 Turkish soldiers martyred in regime airstrike in Idlib, Syria The governor of the Turkish southern Hatay province s… 16 minutes ago

KozicaJ

Kozica_Jaca Live Updates: 33 Turkish Troops Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib: https://t.co/aZcTXHr10a via @SputnikInt 21 minutes ago

SanjayShedge2

संजय किसन शेडगे (Sanjay Kisan Shedge) RT @anewscomtr: An airstrike carried out by the Assad regime forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region martyred at least 33 Turkish troop… 44 minutes ago

