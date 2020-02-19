Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 29 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () A total of 29 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an attack carried out by Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib region, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early on Friday, raising an earlier death toll.
Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.
