Babysitter accused of shooting nephew while taking selfie Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area teen was in jail Thursday after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account. Caitlyn Smith, 19, was being held in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. Bond has been […] 👓 View full article

