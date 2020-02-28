Babysitter accused of shooting nephew while taking selfie

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area teen was in jail Thursday after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account. Caitlyn Smith, 19, was being held in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. Bond has been […]
