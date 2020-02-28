Global  

Sacked BP worker wins his job back after Fair Work gets his 'Hitler Downfall' joke

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A former BP employee has won his appeal for reinstatement after he was sacked for using a Hitler meme to parody the company during tense wage negotiations.
Downfall: BP refinery worker sacked over Hitler parody wins job back

It is unreasonable to suggest he was comparing BP managers to Nazis, an Australian ruling finds.
BBC News

