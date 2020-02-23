Global  

Brumbies coach targeted to quit and join Wallabies

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The coaching bombshell of 2020 could see Dan McKellar quit the Brumbies and link up with Dave Rennie's Wallabies, and ultimately become Rennie's successor.
McKellar building something special at Brumbies

The Wallabies job is locked up for at least the next four years, but Rugby Australia should bring the Brumbies coach into the national set-up.
