Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are out of the Australian team to play Brazil in a Davis Cup qualifier next weekend in Adelaide. Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico this week while de Minaur has aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined […]
