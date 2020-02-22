ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are out of the Australian team to play Brazil in a Davis Cup qualifier next weekend in Adelaide. Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico this week while de Minaur has aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are out of the Australian team to play Brazil in a Davis Cup qualifier next weekend in Adelaide

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Injuries force Kyrgios, de Minaur of Davis Cup clash against Brazil Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur won't play in Australia's Davis Cup tie against Brazil next week because of injury.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this