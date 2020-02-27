Global  

World stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus fears grip markets

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Global share markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.
 Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent peak, the market briefly fell into correction territory. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and U.K's FTSE...

