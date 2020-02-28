Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Purdue takes advantage of Indiana’s shooting to end skid

Purdue takes advantage of Indiana’s shooting to end skid

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 on Thursday to held Purdue hold off a late charge from Indiana 57-49. he Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival. Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid

Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skidPurdue got 19 points from Trevion Williams and 17 from Eric Hunter Jr. and held off a late charge from in-state rival Indiana for a 57-49 victory
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnWDRB

John Lewis WDRB Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's cold shooting to end skid https://t.co/mJrAqwpMZX via @WDRBNews 3 minutes ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid https://t.co/6VvdKJ6Ek0 4 minutes ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's cold shooting to end skid https://t.co/cELgz5p20o https://t.co/0Aw2cYxYAl 12 minutes ago

WDRBSports

WDRB Sports Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid https://t.co/K0aFcSSdwS https://t.co/e1UTaoLuFi 20 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/FLppGYxS1R https://t.co/AvRn9K9h6U 32 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Purdue takes advantage of Indiana’s shooting to end skid https://t.co/joH13C5WU3 38 minutes ago

Village_Report

The Village Reporter Purdue Takes Advantage Of Indiana's Shooting To End Skid - The Village Reporter https://t.co/zG1ZNQW26g https://t.co/TWLT7O3XQZ 40 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid https://t.co/buHdEQ6RxQ https://t.co/xAkADUJEBj 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.