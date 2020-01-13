David Boclair Hall of Fame quarterback sees the #Titans as the best sport for TB12 ... if he decides to leave New England. #NFL… https://t.co/0Cp77TIYGH 3 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team https://t.co/6suxoNe3t9 https://t.co/bzFyPmakS9 1 hour ago

Times of News Europe Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team https://t.co/pmKP2xYDzs https://t.co/rhd0UyJSUe 1 hour ago

ATrain702 RT @EOvando: Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave @Patriots, join @Titans instead of AFC West team 😱 #PrayForTennesseeFans 🙏 https://t.co… 1 hour ago

Edgar Ovando T Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave @Patriots, join @Titans instead of AFC West team 😱 #PrayForTennesseeFans 🙏… https://t.co/B7BSxIKf5a 4 hours ago

CBS Sports Radio Will Tom Brady actually leave the @Patriots?? And if so, where will he go?? Kurt Warner breaks it all down on… https://t.co/eRgTaOBrDn 5 hours ago