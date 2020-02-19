Global  

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry says she will need surgery for brain tumor

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Britt McHenry, who worked for ESPN from 2014-17, says "surgery is imminent" after an MRI discovered she has a brain tumor.
Surgeons In London Remove Brain Tumor From Woman During Unusual Procedure [Video]Surgeons In London Remove Brain Tumor From Woman During Unusual Procedure

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:11Published

Patient Plays Violin During Brain Surgery [Video]Patient Plays Violin During Brain Surgery

Dagmar Turner played the violin as doctors removed a tumor from her right frontal lobe to help preserve her music skills.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published


Fox News' Brit McHenry reveals she has a brain tumor

"I have a brain tumor," she said. "I'm with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent."
CBS News

UK patient plays violin during unusual brain surgery

LONDON (AP) — Surgeons at King’s College Hospital in London removed a brain tumor from a woman who played the violin during the procedure. Doctors for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NBCNightlyNews: Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry said Thursday that she will undergo surgery for a brain tumor. h… 13 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry said Thursday that she will undergo surgery for a brain tumo… https://t.co/xws89OZjU3 17 minutes ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Former ESPN and Fox News Reporter Britt McHenry Reveals She Has A Brain Tumor https://t.co/OGGCpTBbpA https://t.co/r3phEuvFpm 18 minutes ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun Fox host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry reveals she has a brain tumor https://t.co/2JBW6Ghrm9 27 minutes ago

Renedentalguide

Alexis Rene Gonzalez RT @NBCNews: Britt McHenry, a current Fox News contributor and former ESPN reporter, says she will undergo surgery for a brain tumor. https… 59 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry says she will need surgery for brain tumor https://t.co/XX1p7l4VP7 via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

Twheater2

Twheater Britt McHenry, a current Fox News contributor and former ESPN reporter, says she will undergo surgery for a brain t… https://t.co/DLEdjDUBaK 5 hours ago

NBCNews

NBC News Britt McHenry, a current Fox News contributor and former ESPN reporter, says she will undergo surgery for a brain t… https://t.co/i3LFRJQQqg 5 hours ago

