National Science Day: India’s women scientists stress on better support, fair policies in research

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 each year commemorating Indian physicist C V Raman’s discovery in 1928 of the Raman effect, the scattering of photons or light particles by matter.
National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News

National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News 07:47

 On National Science Day we get in touch with the world around us, because what is science except for the study of Life and how things work. And we do this exercise with a bunch of young students which makes the journey of re-learning what we once knew incredibly fun! The children taught us a lot, and...

Recent related news from verified sources

Only 15% R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

The President was addressing scientists on the occasion of National Science Day.
Hindu

I do not think of my work as a woman scientist or a man scientist: S. Geetha

One of the senior-most female scientists in VSSC, she opens up on how technically competent women erase all gender barriers in different sectors. Today is...
Hindu


Article_51

Article 51(A) The Problem With India's National Science Day - The Wire Science https://t.co/n7yvllnT2l 21 minutes ago

svaradarajan

Siddharth The Problem With India’s National Science Day | by @aashimafreidog and @1amnerd write https://t.co/IMB9FLM9Lc via @TheWireScience 22 minutes ago

NCBS_Bangalore

National Centre for Biological Sciences RT @BLiSC_India: Happy National Science Day! In line with this year's theme 'Women in Science', we want to share the experiences of some of… 36 minutes ago

SyedArezakazmi2

Syed A reza kazmi 1. Scientist Ritu Karidhal 2. Dr Aditi 3. Scientist Nandhini Harinath Happy national science day and salute to ou… https://t.co/7smflnBXVW 45 minutes ago

BLiSC_India

Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster (BLiSC) Happy National Science Day! In line with this year's theme 'Women in Science', we want to share the experiences of… https://t.co/FMSkd3U14v 54 minutes ago

jayanta_royJRMC

Jayanta Roy National Science Day 2020!! Noted Indian scientist Sir C V Raman discovered the "Raman Effect" on February 28, 192… https://t.co/6wzTF1kzDN 55 minutes ago

atish1687

Atish Ajgekar Today is India’s 34th National Science Day. It is celebrated from 1987, every year on 28th Feb to mark the discover… https://t.co/dpPSgBDJsy 1 hour ago

OPPIIndia

OPPI India Celebrating #NationalScienceDay ! https://t.co/ISN8nMzr9l 1 hour ago

