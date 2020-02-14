Patton leads charge as Cleveland St. takes out Milwaukee Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Torrey Patton scored 15 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds to go served as the game winner and Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 70-68 on Thursday. After Milwaukee called timeout, the Panthers moved the ball the length of the floor, worked it to Courtney Brown Jr. but he missed from the left […] 👓 View full article

