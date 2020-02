HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A drunken driver who caused a fiery Southern California crash that killed three Las Vegas teenagers on spring break was sentenced Thursday to 51 years to life in prison. Bani Duarte, 29, of San Clemente was sentenced in Orange County. She was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2018 […]



