Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democracy movement. The paper said Lai, the founder of Next Media, was picked up from […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20

Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20 00:32

 Hong Kong has made the decision to extend the suspension of schools until at least April 20. The decision comes as health officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The city’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said classes would be suspended until after the Easter holiday. According...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man [Video]Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man

Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:53Published

Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Living inside one of Hong Kong's notorious "coffin homes" is an unpleasant existence at the best of times, but the coronavirus outbreak has made life in the cramped, shared spaces even worse. Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, two others arrested on illegal assembly charges - media

Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersSBSCNA

Coronavirus widens Hong Kong anger at government, China

Pro-democracy protesters have all but vanished from the streets of Hong Kong over the past month as residents avoid the new coronavirus, but the outbreak has...
Reuters


Tweets about this

QDoggslimZ720

U.S.A Pop Culture News RT @globeandmail: Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march https://t.co/mDuQgRSWWs https://t.co/yCQcEeY1Wy 7 minutes ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march https://t.co/mDuQgRSWWs https://t.co/yCQcEeY1Wy 11 minutes ago

gbeducity_com

GBEDUCITY Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march https://t.co/E699gHciz0 https://t.co/MfrCqBYNek 12 minutes ago

unicornfantasy5

Ruby Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march https://t.co/MV8w91qahE 29 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Police Takes Custody of Outspoken Hong Kong Publisher For Participating in Pro-democracy Protest… https://t.co/nYL8I2oHTf 2 hours ago

SACoGoing

Sacramento oGoing What's going on Sac? Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march - Sacramento Bee… https://t.co/RVTMTcO70C 2 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested on charges of pro-democracy march participation https://t.co/IXb83cBsYI 2 hours ago

Jamesjdrew

James Drew Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march https://t.co/1Cjjdx9Pp6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.