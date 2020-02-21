Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march
Friday, 28 February 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democracy movement. The paper said Lai, the founder of Next Media, was picked up from […]
Hong Kong has made the decision to extend the suspension of schools until at least April 20. The decision comes as health officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The city’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said classes would be suspended until after the Easter holiday. According...
Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose..
