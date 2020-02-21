Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democracy movement. The paper said Lai, the founder of Next Media, was picked up from […] 👓 View full article

