Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars

Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at the trade deadline, and the NHL-leading Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night. Brad Marchand broke a second-period tie and Ritchie scored 87 seconds later to make […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Nick Ritchie On Being Traded To Boston Bruins, Chance At A Stanley Cup

Nick Ritchie On Being Traded To Boston Bruins, Chance At A Stanley Cup 01:41

 New Bruins forward Nick Ritchie spoke with Boston reporters about being traded to the B's on Monday, and what he can bring to a team contending for a Stanley Cup.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' win over Stars - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/VOT2UEMdxI https://t.co/2noXRkXPwT 1 minute ago

watanclub

Watan Club Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars https://t.co/zXBfHOuswX 8 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars https://t.co/smmUVzwp5R 10 minutes ago

BruinsTampa

BRUINS NATION TAMPA RT @wbz: Ritchie Has Goal, Assist In Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Stars https://t.co/oL8HmFyhQo 15 minutes ago

RASports

Rep-Am Sports Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ win over Stars https://t.co/6sc5rgxpm4 https://t.co/rzbGBUJta1 16 minutes ago

SportsFAn1928

Brady = Goat RT @_TyAnderson: Bruins win. Nick Ritchie gets on board with first Bruins goal (and assist), Pastrnak scores his 46th, David Krejci killed… 16 minutes ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Ritchie Has Goal, Assist in Bruins' 4-3 Win Over Stars" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9p9fthmNjb 17 minutes ago

FOX4

FOX 4 NEWS RT @KDFWsports: Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars https://t.co/HX4HcDJFNk 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.