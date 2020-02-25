Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at the trade deadline, and the NHL-leading Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night. Brad Marchand broke a second-period tie and Ritchie scored 87 seconds later to make […]


