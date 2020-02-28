Griffin scores career-high 24 as Illini beat Northwestern Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Illinois beat struggling Northwestern 74-66 on Thursday night. The Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten behind Maryland. They took the lead with a big run […] 👓 View full article

