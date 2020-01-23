Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UN chief: Growing inequality for women should shame world

UN chief: Growing inequality for women should shame world

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that inequality for women is growing and it “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.” The U.N. chief said in a speech at the New School in New York that gender inequality and discrimination against […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says [Video]The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says. Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.N. chief declares women's inequality 'stupid' and a global shame

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called women's inequality "stupid" and a cause for global shame on Thursday, as he pledged to press governments...
Reuters


Tweets about this

strangeproject

The Stranger Project UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World via NYT https://t.co/AvkwincNm0 58 minutes ago

PetrosProject

Petros Project "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/rLKZT9ByK3 1 hour ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/yT4vpnvDsl 1 hour ago

israelstag

Israel Stagman "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9PvW36jf2N 2 hours ago

gerardnerr

Gerard Nerren "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/7kNNCfbeeG 2 hours ago

EnterSa64248346

Enter Sandman The World’s Growing Gender Inequality ‘Should Shame Us All,’ Says U.N. Chief https://t.co/Ta5JeB0OcK (UNITED NATIO… https://t.co/cVylOAuhSN 2 hours ago

JCFisherandAssc

JCFisher "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cp58yj6nUN https://t.co/nr37EWuOCA 2 hours ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "UN Chief: Growing Inequality for Women Should Shame World" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ABu5vOb78C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.