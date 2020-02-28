Rangers rally past Canadiens 5-2 for 5th straight win Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and added an assist as the surging New York Rangers rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Phillip Di Giuseppe, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers (35-24-4), who trailed 2-0 late in the second period. Alexandar Georgiev […] 👓 View full article

