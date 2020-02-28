Global  

Rangers rally past Canadiens 5-2 for 5th straight win

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and added an assist as the surging New York Rangers rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Phillip Di Giuseppe, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers (35-24-4), who trailed 2-0 late in the second period. Alexandar Georgiev […]
