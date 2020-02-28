Granlund scores twice as Predators beat Flames 4-3 in OT

Global  

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund tied it up just before the end of regulation and then scored the winner 1:20 into overtime as the Nashville Predators beat Calgary 4-3 Thursday night in a showdown of the Western Conference’s two wild-card teams. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also had a goal apiece, with Ryan Ellis […]
