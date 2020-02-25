Horton 'won't be distracted' by Sun Yang verdict: coach

Global  

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The outcome of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's doping case will barely cause a ripple in Australia's swim team, head coach Jacco Verhaeren says.
