Disney World Jungle Cruise boat full of passengers sinks, hilarious reactions ensue

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Disney World's Jungle Cruise ride didn't go as planned on Thursday, when a boat full of passengers sank into the murky water.
Disney World Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks With Passengers On It

A Jungle Cruise boat at Disney World sunk into the water with passengers on board! The mid-ride incident happened at Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday (February 27)...
Disney Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks with People Aboard at Magic Kingdom

"The Most Magical Place on Earth" became the wettest place for a group of theme park guests who got caught on a sinking vessel ... the park's famous Jungle...
