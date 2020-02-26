Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Henry Ruggs's 40-yard dash was impressive by any measure, but the Alabama WR wasn't able to best the record time for the event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL's next fastest player? Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III wants to set 40-yard dash record at combine

Henry Ruggs III is a known big-play threat, having scored 25 touchdowns on 100 career touches. But can the Alabama WR break the 40-yard dash record?
USATODAY.com

Ruggs runs fast but can’t top Ross’s record he had targeted

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The stars came out at night inside Lucas Oil Stadium, especially Henry Ruggs III who came up short in his quest to set a record but still...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsESPN

Tweets about this

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record https://t.co/n1CzjHeLHI 8 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record https://t.co/MECTEf7IS8 34 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/eRgyVlIh8s https://t.co/DiQmTUJOeA 46 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record Henry Ruggs's 40-yard… https://t.co/zmUYZf3Eiv 49 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record Henry Ruggs's 40-yard… https://t.co/M3t9FPJX0d 49 minutes ago

ptpviloria

ptpviloria Henry Ruggs III Blazes in 40-Yard Dash [WATCH] https://t.co/9o7jarwJ5y https://t.co/iUhIEAFwMQ 50 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III blazes in 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds but falls short of record https://t.co/g1fgGTcyC2 via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Tide's Ruggs just misses 40 record, blazes 4.27 https://t.co/TnmrKrUp3g #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.