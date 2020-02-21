Global  

World stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears

Friday, 28 February 2020
World share markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and trigger a global recession.
 Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent peak, the market briefly fell into correction territory. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and U.K's FTSE...

'Genuine panic': Stocks shed $210b in worst week since financial crisis

The ASX has suffered its largest fall in over four years, as what some described as panic selling took hold amid heightened coronavirus fears.
The Age

Stocks head for worst week in four as coronavirus spreads

Shares across the world fell on Friday and were set for their worst week in four as investors dumped riskier assets for the safety of bonds and gold, with...
Reuters

