No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win
Friday, 28 February 2020 () LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the […]
