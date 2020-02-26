No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the […]

