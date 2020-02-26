Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win

No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Rideshare companies are not reducing OVI's in Ohio, data says

Rideshare companies are not reducing OVI's in Ohio, data says 02:29

 Uber and Lyft are not lowering the number of people arrested for driving drunk or on drugs in Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The medical marijuana jobs outside Ohio's state system [Video]The medical marijuana jobs outside Ohio's state system

In the year and two months since Ohio Medical Marijuana patients have been able to buy the drug at state-approved dispensaries, more than 2,000 people are employed either in cultivation, processing,..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:02Published

Ohio State Highway Patrol sees decline in trooper applications [Video]Ohio State Highway Patrol sees decline in trooper applications

The Ohio State Highway Patrol just opened applications for those interested in becoming state troopers. Numbers from OSHP show applications have actually been declining over the years — from 4,363 in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No. 14 Northwestern women beat Ohio State 69-55

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and No. 14 Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-55 on...
Seattle Times

Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.