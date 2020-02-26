Global  

Hellebuyck makes 34 saves to lead Jets past Capitals 3-0

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Dmitry Kulikov, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, which killed off three penalties and is 16 of 16 on the penalty kill […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Jets @ Capitals 2/25/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Jets @ Capitals 2/25/2020

Extended highlights of the Winnipeg Jets at the Washington Capitals

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

