English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
English Heritage says the activity is "robbing us of our past" and appeals to the public for help.
Stop nighthawks plundering historic sites, heritage chief pleads

ENGLISH Heritage has asked members of the public to help stop a rise in illegal metal detecting at its ancient sites, including Goodrich Castle in Herefordshire.
Hereford Times

Balkan_Dave

Balkan History English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites - The conservation body said such action, k… https://t.co/yZWqCOgrvg 31 seconds ago

bellum_omnium7

♧ De Cive ♧ RT @GilesMacDonogh: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/0FICGG050V 2 minutes ago

JanieWray

Jane Wray RT @rosieweetch: Responsible metal detecting can transform our understanding of the past. Illegal night hawking robs us of it | English Her… 3 minutes ago

KatyavdGK

Katya von der Goltz King RT @artrecovery: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/gYuemMYXdT 5 minutes ago

artrecovery

Art Recovery International BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/gYuemMYXdT 10 minutes ago

archeonet

ArcheoNet Vlaanderen RT @mikeheyworth: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/V7k1hqwjQc 11 minutes ago

misc_annie

Natalie RT @bbcmtd: English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/XDbpxRlIvB 12 minutes ago

rosieweetch

Rosie Weetch Responsible metal detecting can transform our understanding of the past. Illegal night hawking robs us of it | Engl… https://t.co/D1lbh9BYWk 21 minutes ago

