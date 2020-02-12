Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook sues data analytics firm for harvesting users data

Facebook sues data analytics firm for harvesting users data

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
According to the lawsuit, OneAudience improperly accessed and collected user data from Facebook and other social media companies by paying App developers to install a malicious Software Development Kit (SDK) in their apps.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Blockchain Can Ease Connected TV Ad Tax: Manningham [Video]Blockchain Can Ease Connected TV Ad Tax: Manningham

SAN JUAN, PR -- In the not-to-distant future, blockchain-enabled technology could help TV advertisers more accurately measure the effectiveness of their ads and reduce fees paid to intermediaries. That..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published

Making Ads More Meaningful To The End Consumer: Google’s Curley [Video]Making Ads More Meaningful To The End Consumer: Google’s Curley

SAN JUAN, PR - “What we’re seeing now is an acceleration towards standards based and IP enabled delivery, which is giving ad sellers and the TV industry a lot more flexibility around what they can..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook sues analytics firm that stole user data through third-party apps

Facebook has filed a federal lawsuit against a company called OneAudience, accusing it of stealing the personal information of its users. According to Facebook's...
engadget

Facebook election reminder on hold in EU over data concerns - regulator

A Facebook feature that reminds users to vote has been put on hold in the European Union until the U.S. firm responds to concerns on the use of data gathered by...
Reuters India Also reported by •The VergeTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ptiongson

tiongson Facebook sues analytics firm that stole user data through third-party apps #data #privacy #dataprivacy… https://t.co/XDRdmIHa5k 2 minutes ago

dorkingbeauty1

Samantha Borrego•lenovo-tab4.4.2•UK Consumer Right RT @SecurityWeek: Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse https://t.co/rwN1zyXrnf 13 minutes ago

TheTechViral

Tech Viral Facebook Sues OneAudience Analytics https://t.co/KRxtdmV3du #DataLeaked #facebook #FacebookData #FacebookDataBreach Hacking and Security 18 minutes ago

JS_ITSec

John Saunders Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse - https://t.co/VmjOXHDasV #itsec 23 minutes ago

ondauza

Ndauza Onward Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse https://t.co/UjpiAeL0hX 24 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Post Cambridge Analytica, Facebook Sues Data Analytics Firm for Harvesting User Data https://t.co/Sg4CL5ksUY https://t.co/9EH4QB8bMY 24 minutes ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly SecurityWeek | Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse https://t.co/DHU8OWFit6 26 minutes ago

Gurgling_MrD

AJ Durling Facebook on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against oneAudience data intelligence firm over a tactic it used to ga… https://t.co/4H5ZWshgzc 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.