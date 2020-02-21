Global  

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib province kills 33 Turkish soldiers

SBS Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An airstrike by Syrian government forces in northwest Idlib region killed 33 Turkish soldiers and wounded others, a Turkish official says.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe 01:30

 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib [Video]33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

UN Secretary-General Guterres warns risk of escalation 'grows by the hour' and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:32

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32


Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSBSDeutsche Welle

Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
PRAVDA Also reported by •France 24Deutsche Welle

Captivate

Captivate A Syrian govt airstrike in the country's Idlib province killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers and injured 30 more, of… https://t.co/7N7g26omEL 7 minutes ago

szur6

szur RT @Hromadske: .@MFA_Ukraine expressed deep concern about the significant escalation of situation in #Syria's #Idlib province, agency's pre… 11 minutes ago

will_st13

❤will❤ RT @anadoluagency: 29 Turkish soldiers martyred in regime airstrike in Idlib, Syria The governor of the Turkish southern Hatay province s… 1 hour ago

OccupySchagen

Occupy Schagen RT @OccupySchagen: Live Updates: 33 Turkish Troops Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib: https://t.co/5QqUWAVyDl via @SputnikInt 1 hour ago

AlanSipress

Alan Sipress Russia is denying responsibility for the airstrike in Syria's Idlib province that killed at least 33 Turkish soldie… https://t.co/PFaCSe6Who 1 hour ago

NaomiChoySmith

Naomi Choy Smith The move comes after an airstrike last night in Syria’s Idlib province killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers https://t.co/My3qex7qKt 2 hours ago

vanyathewolf

Vanya Volkova @NATO The move comes after an airstrike on Thursday night in Syria’s Idlib province killed at least 33 Turkish sold… https://t.co/eE9a7zpVHf 2 hours ago

Mominleftfield

Joann RT @SyriaUK: Dozens of Turkish soldiers been killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province. Turkish officials blamed the Syrian regime… 2 hours ago

