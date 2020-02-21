Airstrike in Syria's Idlib province kills 33 Turkish soldiers

Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.
An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •SBS •Deutsche Welle
Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of... PRAVDA Also reported by •France 24 •Deutsche Welle
Captivate A Syrian govt airstrike in the country's Idlib province killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers and injured 30 more, of… https://t.co/7N7g26omEL 7 minutes ago