Coronavirus fear touches off a global run on face masks

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts’ advice that most people who aren’t sick don’t need to wear them. Many businesses are sold out, while others are limiting how many a customer can buy. Amazon is policing its site, trying to make sure […]
News video: DWYM: Germs on planes

DWYM: Germs on planes 02:05

 With Coronavirus dominating the headlines, we found a few travelers wearing face masks at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Some carried their own blankets to prevent the spread of germs. Even if your airline wipes down their equipment between use, it's still a good idea these days to find...

