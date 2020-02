Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong Media Baron, Is Arrested Over Role in Protests

The arrest of the media tycoon is another blow to Hong Kong’s independent media as the city deals with the aftermath of mass protests and the coronavirus outbreak



Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, two others arrested on illegal assembly charges - media Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over march Media magnate Jimmy Lai has reportedly been arrested in over his participation in a march that was part of Hong Kong's months-long pro-democracy movement.

