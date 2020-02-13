Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong Media Baron, Is Arrested Over Role in Protests



Recent related videos from verified sources China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25Published 1 day ago New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, two others arrested on illegal assembly charges - media Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of...

Reuters India 4 hours ago



Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over march Media magnate Jimmy Lai has reportedly been arrested in over his participation in a march that was part of Hong Kong's months-long pro-democracy movement.

SBS 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this