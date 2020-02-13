Global  

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong Media Baron, Is Arrested Over Role in Protests

NYTimes.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The arrest of the media tycoon is another blow to Hong Kong’s independent media as the city deals with the aftermath of mass protests and the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears

Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears 01:39

 Hong Kong has been rocked by protests and now faces coronavirus fears. It&apos;s offering adult residents money to revive its economy.

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison [Video]China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN..

New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes [Video]New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, two others arrested on illegal assembly charges - media

Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of...
Reuters India

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over march

Media magnate Jimmy Lai has reportedly been arrested in over his participation in a march that was part of Hong Kong's months-long pro-democracy movement.
SBS

