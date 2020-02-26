Global  

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal.
Piece Of Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Up For Grabs In Online Auction

It's a 1992 yearbook from Bala Cynwyd Middle School.

Bala Cynwyd Yearbook Featuring Inscription From Kobe Bryant Up For Auction

Kobe signed the yearbook, along with his number 24, which he wore during his time at Bala Cynwyd Middle and during part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Kobe Bryant's handprints and memorabilia up for auction

Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater...
Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant handprints among Beverly Hills auction items

A copy of Kobe Bryant's handprints, cast in cement outside Hollywood's famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre, are going up for auction in April along with other...
Reuters

