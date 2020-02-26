World faces coronavirus pandemic; markets brace for global recession



Recent related videos from verified sources Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published 9 hours ago Gold Is Rising on Coronavirus Fears - Why it Can Climb Even Higher Gold has been on a tear in 2020, as investors fear the virus could cause a global recession. But here's why the metal can still go higher. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:22Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus spreads in three continents; markets brace for global recession Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday as the world prepared for a pandemic of the disease and investors dumped...

Reuters 16 minutes ago



Covid-19: World prepares for coronavirus pandemic New infections fall in China but rise elsewhere.

Khaleej Times 3 hours ago



