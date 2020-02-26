Global  

World faces coronavirus pandemic; markets brace for global recession

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The world prepared for a coronavirus pandemic on Friday as hopes the disease could be contained to China vanished and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession.
News video: WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic 01:21

 The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Gold Is Rising on Coronavirus Fears - Why it Can Climb Even Higher [Video]Gold Is Rising on Coronavirus Fears - Why it Can Climb Even Higher

Gold has been on a tear in 2020, as investors fear the virus could cause a global recession. But here's why the metal can still go higher.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:22Published


Coronavirus spreads in three continents; markets brace for global recession

Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday as the world prepared for a pandemic of the disease and investors dumped...
Reuters

Covid-19: World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

New infections fall in China but rise elsewhere.
Khaleej Times

