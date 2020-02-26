Global  

Turkey says will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe after troops killed

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara responded on Friday to the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkey vows to drive Syrian forces back from Idlib

Turkey vows to drive Syrian forces back from Idlib 02:47

 President Erdogan says Ankara will 'not take a smallest step back in Idlib' against Syrian forces.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Putin rebuffs Erdogan's proposed Syria meeting [Video]Putin rebuffs Erdogan's proposed Syria meeting

The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next week to discuss the fighting in the northwest of Syria, despite statements by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official...
Reuters Also reported by •Indian Express

Turkey not stopping Syrian refugees reaching Europe, US stands with Turkey

Turkey not stopping Syrian refugees reaching Europe, US stands with TurkeyThe US State Dept. said that the US stands by its "NATO ally Turkey". ;
Jerusalem Post

