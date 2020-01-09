Global  

California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved up from June so the country’s most populous state could have a bigger say in picking the Democratic presidential nominee. More than 2.7 million of 20.6 million registered […]
