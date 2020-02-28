McGregor future the 'elephant in the room' but players right behind coach, says Flanagan

St George Illawarra assistant Shane Flanagan has quickly discovered the affection Dragons players have for Paul McGregor and just how passionate supporters of the Red V are.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Flanagan hails Mary but says coach's future is 'elephant in the room' St George Illawarra assistant Shane Flanagan has quickly discovered the affection Dragons players have for Paul McGregor and just how passionate supporters of...

Brisbane Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this