Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > McGregor future the 'elephant in the room' but players right behind coach, says Flanagan

McGregor future the 'elephant in the room' but players right behind coach, says Flanagan

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
St George Illawarra assistant Shane Flanagan has quickly discovered the affection Dragons players have for Paul McGregor and just how passionate supporters of the Red V are.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Flanagan hails Mary but says coach's future is 'elephant in the room'

St George Illawarra assistant Shane Flanagan has quickly discovered the affection Dragons players have for Paul McGregor and just how passionate supporters of...
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.