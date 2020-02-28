Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2 Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen each scored in regulation for San Jose. Martin Jones made 22 saves. Travis Zajac and […] 👓 View full article

