Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen each scored in regulation for San Jose. Martin Jones made 22 saves. Travis Zajac and […]
