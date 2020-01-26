Global  

Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups.
News video: China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison 01:25

 BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN reports that 55-year-old Gui was put on trial by a court in Ningbo for "providing intelligence"...

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market [Video]Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market

Hong Kong riot police fired pepper rounds at bystanders near a traditional lunar new year street food market on Sunday (January 26), The makeshift market was temporarily in place for three days..

Tension in Hong Kong as riot police make arrests storming street food market [Video]Tension in Hong Kong as riot police make arrests storming street food market

Hong Kong riot police storm a traditional street food market, making some arrests and pointing their weapons at journalists on Sunday (January 26)..

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy march

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a high profile critic of Beijing, was arrested Friday for taking part in last year’s pro-democracy protests that rocked the...
France 24

'Blatant suppression': Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai arrested

Self-made tycoon behind the Apple Daily newspaper accused of illegal assembly alongside two activists.
Al Jazeera


