Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MUL vs KAR in PSL 2020

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MUL vs KAR in PSL 2020

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, MUL Dream11 Team Player List, KAR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Head to Head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ISL vs MUL today in PSL 2020

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, ISL Dream11...
DNA

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PES vs LAH in PSL 2020

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, PES Dream11...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hamad78911

Hamad Dogar RT @ESPNcricinfo: 3️⃣x 4s 4️⃣x 6s Moeen Ali smashes his first fifty of the PSL 🔥 https://t.co/7NQOQfK9zD | #PSL2020 https://t.co/mXWgw8P… 1 minute ago

PaKisTan_AR

RaHeeMi RT @ARYSports_Web: Live: Kings look for wickets, Sultans 92/1 in ten overs #ARYSports #PSLWithARY #MSvKK #KarachiKings https://t.co/DV0p4Bd… 4 minutes ago

ARYSports_Web

ARY Sports Live: Kings look for wickets, Sultans 92/1 in ten overs #ARYSports #PSLWithARY #MSvKK #KarachiKings https://t.co/DV0p4Bdtbl 4 minutes ago

SAMAATV

SAMAA TV RT @samaasport: Moeen is making Karachi pay after being dropped thrice already https://t.co/67LUKCUfz2 #SamaaTV #MSvKK #KKvMS #PSL5 #PSL202… 4 minutes ago

Chandgujjar

Muzammal Sattar RT @ESPNcricinfo: Moeen Ali has turned it on for Multan Sultans, his fourth six takes him past fifty https://t.co/yq02dldMo5 | #PSL2020 5 minutes ago

samaasport

Samaa Sports Moeen is making Karachi pay after being dropped thrice already https://t.co/67LUKCUfz2 #SamaaTV #MSvKK #KKvMS #PSL5… https://t.co/uRQxzhVAAj 6 minutes ago

latestbreaking1

Latest Pakistan News (Being News) Live psl 5 https://t.co/8eCCFu5d0J 6 minutes ago

mumaralid

Mian Umar Ali RT @RadioPakistan: #PSL2020 🏏🏆Multan Sultans 92/1 (10/20 ov) against Karachi Kings - #HBLPSLV #PSLV #MSvKK @MultanSultans @KarachiKingsAR… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.