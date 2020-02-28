Global  

Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March on coronavirus concerns

Reuters India Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tokyo Disneyland will be closed starting from Saturday through to March 15 due to concerns about coronavirus infections spreading in Japan, its operator said on Friday, leaving all of Walt Disney Co's theme parks in Asia temporarily shut.
 Tokyo Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to March 15 due to concerns about coronavirus infections spreading in Japan. As Fred Katayama reports, that leaves all of

Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March..

Coronavirus updates: Tokyo Disney parks to close for 2 weeks; stock markets fall

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will be closed through mid-March. Asian indices opened in the red on Friday after a brutal day's trade in Europe and the US as...
Deutsche Welle

Global markets post heavy losses as coronavirus anxieties pile up

Global markets are poised for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Also, Disney temporarily shutters two parks around Tokyo over coronavirus...
France 24

