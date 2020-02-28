Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March on coronavirus concerns
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Tokyo Disneyland will be closed starting from Saturday through to March 15 due to concerns about coronavirus infections spreading in Japan, its operator said on Friday, leaving all of Walt Disney Co's theme parks in Asia temporarily shut.
Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March..