Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China - state media

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison 01:25 BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN reports that 55-year-old Gui was put on trial by a court in Ningbo for "providing intelligence"...