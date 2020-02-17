Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Montsame > Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China - state media

Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China - state media

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mongolia's President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison 01:25

 BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN reports that 55-year-old Gui was put on trial by a court in Ningbo for "providing intelligence"...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. designates China's fake news media as government operatives [Video]U.S. designates China's fake news media as government operatives

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Tuesday designated five Chinese fake news media outlets as official government entities under the Foreign Missions Act, which means they will be treated as..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:39Published

Quarantined North Korean official executed for public bath visit [Video]Quarantined North Korean official executed for public bath visit

NORTH KOREA — That's some swift justice. A North Korean official has been introduced to the 'land of the not living' for going to a public bath when he was supposed to be under quarantine after..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mongolian president & entire delegation quarantined after China visit over coronavirus fears

Mongolian president & entire delegation quarantined after China visit over coronavirus fearsThe Mongolian president and his entire delegation have been put under 14-day quarantine after making a state visit to coronavirus-stricken China. Khaltmaagiin...
WorldNews

China plans $14.2 billion maglev railway in Yunnan: state media

China is planning to build a high speed magnetic levitation train in the country's southwest Yunnan province, with an estimated total investment value of over...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moiseevab

moiseeva b RT @Wishfmradio: Coronavirus: Mongolian President in quarantine after a one-day visit to China. -Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga… 33 seconds ago

Fikridwiputra12

Fikri Dwi Putra RT @Reuters: Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China - state media https://t.co/6Q9pynhIAh https://t.co/fwv8… 2 minutes ago

p_sharghi

Pinar Sharghi Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China – state media https://t.co/3o3HjB7JYw via… https://t.co/BjL3uwY2tn 2 minutes ago

wilfredwambi

wilfred wambi RT @Rnagila: Mongolian President Placed Under Quarantine After Returning From China-State Media https://t.co/imenO2wrmR 3 minutes ago

prakchanthul

Chan Thul Prak RT @BrendanOByrne: "Mongolia’s President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after retur… 7 minutes ago

TerriWork314

Terri L. RT @EndGameWW3: Mongolian President Reportedly Placed Under Quarantine After Returning From China - Sputnik International https://t.co/hfE7… 12 minutes ago

TIMOOOO206

Tim Franklin RT @cnni: Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has been placed under a 14-day quarantine after a one-day visit to China. https://t.co/… 25 minutes ago

DhakaTribune

DhakaTribune Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/gfYwEPblrL 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.