NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri provides injury update on Prithvi Shaw ahead of Christchurch Test

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The two teams will lock horns for the 2nd Test in Christchurch starting Saturday (February 29) with the Blackcaps holding a 1-0 lead over the visitors.
News video: India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri 02:27

 New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.

Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test [Video]Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Feb 29. Kiwis were seen sweating it out at Hagley Oval stadium. New Zealand won the 1st Test in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri clarifies reason behind Rishabh Pant's inclusion over Wriddhiman Saha in Wellington Test

As for the match, the Blackcaps defeated India by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
DNA

Prithvi Shaw is ready to play 2nd New Zealand Test, confirms Ravi Shastri

The two sides will play the second Test from February 29 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.   
Zee News


dna

DNA NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri provides injury update on Prithvi Shaw ahead of Christchurch Test https://t.co/7vYfsLAiXH 5 hours ago

theyouthmag_

The Youth Magazine NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri provides injury update on Prithvi Shaw ahead of Christchurch Test https://t.co/7XoHjk1cHv 14 hours ago

eatloman

अभिलाष RT @dna: NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri provides injury update on Prithvi Shaw ahead of Christchurch Test . . . #INDvNZ #NZvIND #Cricket #TeamIndi… 15 hours ago

dna

DNA NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri provides injury update on Prithvi Shaw ahead of Christchurch Test . . . #INDvNZ #NZvIND… https://t.co/JU8Wc4bvGu 16 hours ago

