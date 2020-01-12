AFL Bushfire Relief state of origin match | Victoria v All Stars at Marvel Stadium

Julie-Anne Adams RT @agwalker01: Wonderful recognition of our emergency services at tonight's @AFL State of Origin Match for Bushfire Relief #weworkasone ht… 3 minutes ago Storm2017Champs RT @AFL: Power level 🆙 @Charles__23 and the All-stars finding top gear early in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief. #AFLOrigin https… 3 minutes ago BigFooty Bombers Bushfire Relief State of Origin: Victoria vs All Stars, MCG, 28/02/2020 @ 7.50PM - Adam Saad is playing! https://t.co/9vMz3BGQCh 4 minutes ago Lachlan Steele RT @AFL: History in the making. The first bounce of the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief 🙌 #AFLOrigin https://t.co/lfBTY0Ces5 5 minutes ago RPT RT @guardian: AFL State of Origin bushfire relief game: Victoria v All Stars – live! https://t.co/LAboQu6CZk 8 minutes ago Global Analytica AFL State of Origin bushfire relief game: Victoria v All Stars – live! https://t.co/UElKPOzfiH 9 minutes ago AFL Power level 🆙 @Charles__23 and the All-stars finding top gear early in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief.… https://t.co/ZuTO4GNPTl 10 minutes ago Bec RT @AFL: Moments ago this touching pre-match message from the players was played on the Marvel Stadium big screen. Now we’re underway!… 14 minutes ago