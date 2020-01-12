Global  

AFL Bushfire Relief state of origin match | Victoria v All Stars at Marvel Stadium

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
AFL state of origin footy is back. To raise money for bushfire relief, Victoria clashes with All Stars at Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser [Video]Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports.

Betts was initially selected to play for Victoria

Eddie Betts will play for the All-Stars in Friday night's state of origin match, but it almost wasn't the case on a couple of fronts.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •The Age

Eddie Betts in for All Stars

Eddie Betts will play for the All Stars in Friday night's Bushfire Relief match at Marvel Stadium after Brisbane Lions' skipper Dayne Zorko withdrew.
The Age


Bunba

Julie-Anne Adams RT @agwalker01: Wonderful recognition of our emergency services at tonight's @AFL State of Origin Match for Bushfire Relief #weworkasone ht… 3 minutes ago

TheStyles83

Storm2017Champs RT @AFL: Power level 🆙 @Charles__23 and the All-stars finding top gear early in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief. #AFLOrigin https… 3 minutes ago

BigFootyBombers

BigFooty Bombers Bushfire Relief State of Origin: Victoria vs All Stars, MCG, 28/02/2020 @ 7.50PM - Adam Saad is playing! https://t.co/9vMz3BGQCh 4 minutes ago

Lachy_Steele

Lachlan Steele RT @AFL: History in the making. The first bounce of the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief 🙌 #AFLOrigin https://t.co/lfBTY0Ces5 5 minutes ago

rpt766

RPT RT @guardian: AFL State of Origin bushfire relief game: Victoria v All Stars – live! https://t.co/LAboQu6CZk 8 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica AFL State of Origin bushfire relief game: Victoria v All Stars – live! https://t.co/UElKPOzfiH 9 minutes ago

AFL

AFL Power level 🆙 @Charles__23 and the All-stars finding top gear early in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief.… https://t.co/ZuTO4GNPTl 10 minutes ago

blu_walker

Bec RT @AFL: Moments ago this touching pre-match message from the players was played on the Marvel Stadium big screen. Now we’re underway!… 14 minutes ago

