Brazill suffers knee injury as Demons score big AFLW win

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
AFLW and Australian Diamonds star Ash Brazill was carted off with a potential knee injury while Melbourne Demons bounced back from a tough loss to win big on Friday night.
Sport24.co.za | Lewandowski out for 4 weeks with knee injury

Robert Lewandowski will be out for "around four weeks" after the Bayern Munich forward picked up a knee injury in the win over Chelsea.
