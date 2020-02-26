Brazill suffers knee injury as Demons score big AFLW win

Katherine RT @agerealfooty: Ash Brazill suffers knee injury as Demons score big win in the AFLW https://t.co/obTxcQG6Hi via @theage 26 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) Ash Brazill suffers knee injury as Demons score big win in the AFLW https://t.co/obTxcQG6Hi via @theage 33 minutes ago Woods RT @1116sen: The Demons downed the Pies to pick up a vital 4 points in Conference B, but a serious injury to star Pies defender Ash Brazill… 33 minutes ago Katherine RT @superfooty: 🤕😪 | Prayers with Ash Brazill🙏: https://t.co/TX0vHtls33 #AFLWPiesDees 41 minutes ago SEN 1116 The Demons downed the Pies to pick up a vital 4 points in Conference B, but a serious injury to star Pies defender… https://t.co/62WnAYJ2Z9 1 hour ago SuperFooty (AFL) 🤕😪 | Prayers with Ash Brazill🙏: https://t.co/TX0vHtls33 #AFLWPiesDees 1 hour ago