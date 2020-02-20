Global  

Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg will join the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event before marching through the city.
Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai [Video]Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

17-year-old Thunberg recently got the chance to meet 22-year-old Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

A New Snail Has Been Named After Greta Thunberg [Video]A New Snail Has Been Named After Greta Thunberg

A newly discovered snail species has been named after climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg to join climate strike in Bristol on Friday

Greta Thunberg to join climate strike in Bristol on FridayThe teen will give a speech ahead of the event
Wales Online

Young UK activist predicts ‘huge Bristol welcome’ for Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg’s “incredible impact” on the global climate movement has been praised by campaigners in Bristol ahead of her appearance in the city.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Hackneyboy60

Derek Scully #GretaThunberg BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/hHzf5EFCxI 18 seconds ago

morss_alex

Alex Morss 🌎⏳ RT @morss_alex: Friday: The council is closing roads near College Green for Greta's visit to Bristol. Also, there will be a few portable lo… 58 seconds ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/BRYI0CciOL +1 UKBot #UK #news 1 minute ago

Costingtheearth

Costing The Earth RT @LeoHickman: BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/wromifJwWd 2 minutes ago

british_gammon

GamGam McBotty 🇬🇧🍻 What a load of shite. This just annoys the public more than makes them bothered by a climate hoax ffs! No wonder mo… https://t.co/pXH237j6fv 3 minutes ago

iancharris

Ian Why didn't they strike last Friday rather than this one? #askingforafriend BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta… https://t.co/4dtJB4RO2s 3 minutes ago

ShaunCOLBURN2

Shaun COLBURN Bloody children should be in school not playing truant patheticBBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg cli… https://t.co/oJjxG9FfG0 4 minutes ago

ArchieMarty

Archie Kubba Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/SbpGKLm9h0 7 minutes ago

