Derek Scully #GretaThunberg BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/hHzf5EFCxI 18 seconds ago

Alex Morss 🌎⏳ RT @morss_alex: Friday: The council is closing roads near College Green for Greta's visit to Bristol. Also, there will be a few portable lo… 58 seconds ago

UK News Plow Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/BRYI0CciOL +1 UKBot #UK #news 1 minute ago

Costing The Earth RT @LeoHickman: BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike https://t.co/wromifJwWd 2 minutes ago

GamGam McBotty 🇬🇧🍻 What a load of shite. This just annoys the public more than makes them bothered by a climate hoax ffs! No wonder mo… https://t.co/pXH237j6fv 3 minutes ago

Ian Why didn't they strike last Friday rather than this one? #askingforafriend BBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta… https://t.co/4dtJB4RO2s 3 minutes ago

Shaun COLBURN Bloody children should be in school not playing truant patheticBBC News - Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg cli… https://t.co/oJjxG9FfG0 4 minutes ago