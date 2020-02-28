Global  

Sun Yang, Chinese Olympic Swimmer, Gets 8-Year Doping Ban

NYTimes.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The World Anti-Doping Agency brought the complaint after swimming’s national governing body declined to penalize him for refusing to cooperate with testing officials.
Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case

Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping caseChinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
FOX Sports

Sun Yang: Triple Olympic champion given eight year ban for breaking doping rules

Olympic champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years after CAS found the Chinese swimmer guilty for his part in smashing a blood vial in 2018.
Independent


