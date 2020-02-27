Mexico says may have first coronavirus case from man who was in Italy
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Mexico is reviewing a suspected coronavirus infection after a man who recently arrived from Italy came up positive in an initial test, the government said, in what would be the first case to be confirmed in the country and only the second in Latin America.
Authorities diagnosed a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who returned recently from Italy with the virus. The official diagnosis comes during Brazil's carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel when millions of revelers throng to major cities for street celebrations.