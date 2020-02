Paul Whiting Walker RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Kuwait confirmed two more cases of #coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45 https://t.co/… 51 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected https://t.co/GJkGWCP4ge 57 minutes ago greeen Number With Coronavirus Rises to 45 in Kuwait as Two More Cases Detected - https://t.co/IBpyrieAUl 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected https://t.co/fNwdXMYHPu https://t.co/t8lrrK1GGV 1 hour ago The Jerusalem Post #Kuwait confirmed two more cases of #coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45 https://t.co/TPsIMSNRJF 1 hour ago الشارقة24 Number with #coronavirus rises to 45 in #Kuwait https://t.co/fdiQUs5zOU #Sharjah24 https://t.co/bmBED6WOnl 2 hours ago Devdiscourse Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected https://t.co/zKBiRzyhBB 2 hours ago Sun5 Number of Ukrainians infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess rises to four #coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/ZV7c8O5kDa 10 hours ago