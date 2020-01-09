Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC

Gupta (25) says that the death penalty should not be awarded to him.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:59Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta files plea at SC seeking to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment The curative petitions and mercy pleas of the other convicts — Akshay Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh have already been dismissed.

Zee News 2 hours ago



Nirbhaya case: Akshay, Vinay to meet family for last time; Tihar jail sends for hangman The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur.

DNA 6 days ago





Tweets about this