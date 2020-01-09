Global  

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC

Hindu Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Gupta (25) says that the death penalty should not be awarded to him.
Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta files plea at SC seeking to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment

The curative petitions and mercy pleas of the other convicts — Akshay Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh have already been dismissed.
Nirbhaya case: Akshay, Vinay to meet family for last time; Tihar jail sends for hangman

The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur.
