Sixth Qld coronavirus case confirmed as Brisbane Airport mask sales curbed

The Age Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A Brisbane pharmacy has restricted the sale of surgical masks as the nation's chief medical officer pleads with Australians not to wear or waste them amid coronavirus fears.
