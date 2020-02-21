Global  

Cases jump in Korea, Italy, Iran, Sweden, spread to N.Zealand, Nigeria: Virus update

Bangkok Post Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500. Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. New cases continue to appear outside of China with Italy, Iran and Kuwait reporting more infections. Nigeria confirmed its first case -- the first reported in sub-Saharan Africa -- along with New Zealand and Lithuania. In Hong Kong, a pet dog with...
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases 00:32

 South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20. According to Reuters,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six [Video]Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being treated..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New virus outbreaks in China, abroad rekindle concerns

BEIJING: An eruption of new virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns on Friday about the spread of a deadly disease...
Bangkok Post

New coronavirus cases rise in Italy, Korea and Iran but fall in China

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, triggering concern from the World Health Organization (WHO), but China...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24News24

