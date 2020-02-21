Cases jump in Korea, Italy, Iran, Sweden, spread to N.Zealand, Nigeria: Virus update
Friday, 28 February 2020 () The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500. Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. New cases continue to appear outside of China with Italy, Iran and Kuwait reporting more infections. Nigeria confirmed its first case -- the first reported in sub-Saharan Africa -- along with New Zealand and Lithuania. In Hong Kong, a pet dog with...
South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday.
The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595.
The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20.
According to Reuters,...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being treated..
Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, triggering concern from the World Health Organization (WHO), but China... Reuters Also reported by •France 24 •News24
